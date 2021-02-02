 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East topples Pattonville
Fort Zumwalt East got double-doubles from Yasmine Edmonson (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Cheyenne Green (13 points, 10 rebounds) defeating Pattonville 56-41 Tuesday at Pattonville.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt East was Jaelyn Head with 11 points. Cami Stacker led Pattonville with 13 points and Jasmine Gray added 10. The other leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt East was Tyliah Williams (9). The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Jnylah Curtis (9)

Fort Zumwalt East (10-6) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Pattonville (8-12) hosts Summit on Wednesday, February 10 at 6 p.m.

