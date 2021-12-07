 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East tops Holt
Yasmine Edmonson posted 31 points and 12 rebounds to propel Fort Zumwalt East past Holt 64-53 Tuesday at Holt.

The Lions shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt East was Hailey Morgan with 17 points.

Fort Zumwalt East (3-1) plays at home against St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m. Holt (1-3) plays at Pattonville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

