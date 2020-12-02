 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East tops Timberland
Fort Zumwalt East topped visiting Timberland 47-37 Wednesday.

Yasmine Edmonson led the way for Fort Zumwalt East with 20 points and Aaliayh Liddell added 12. The leading rebounders for Fort Zumwalt East were Yasmine Edmonson (15) and Cheyenne Green (11).

Fort Zumwalt East (2-0) will host Elsberry on Friday at 8 p.m. Timberland (1-1) plays at home against Hannibal on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

