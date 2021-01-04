 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East triumphs over Principia
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East triumphs over Principia

Yasmine Edmonson had a game-high 28 points to lead Fort Zumwalt East to a 70-10 win over visiting Principia Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt East were Tyliah Williams (13), Hailey Morgan (11) and Aaliayh Liddell (10).

