Recap: Fort Zumwalt North gets by Mehlville
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North gets by Mehlville

Fort Zumwalt North got by visiting Mehlville 30-27 Tuesday.

Allison Mohrhard led the way for Mehlville with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Mehlville was Almedina Mrguda (8)

Fort Zumwalt North (3-3) visits Mehlville on Tuesday, December 28 at 12:30 p.m. Mehlville (3-4) will host Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday, December 28 at 12:30 p.m.

