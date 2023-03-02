Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats Holt StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 2, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fort Zumwalt South beat visiting Holt 55-39 Thursday.Bryn Pawlik led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 21 points and Mariah Dallas added 16. 0 Comments Tags 03-02-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular O'Fallon rolls past Bolingbrook to earn first state semifinal appearance The Panthers advanced to play in the Class 4A state tournament Friday at Illinois State's Redbird Arena. Okawville knocks off Havana to reach state tournament for first time since 2006 The Rockets surged in the second quarter and broke through after falling in the super-sectional round two of the last three seasons. Highland hangs tough early before falling to unbeaten Lincoln in 3A super-sectional TAYLORVILLE, Ill. — The initial surge is not what deflated the Highland girls’ basketball team Monday night. Mater Dei pulls away from Paris in fourth quarter, earns first state tournament berth since 1991 The Knights advanced to face defending champ Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 2A semifinals Thursday. DuBourg rallies past Valley Park to claim first district title since 2000 LEMAY — The situation was big enough to overcome Genesis Rhodes with emotion right there on the court.