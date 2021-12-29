Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats St. Dominic

Fort Zumwalt South beat St. Dominic 49-32 Wednesday at St. Dominic.
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
Mariah Dallas led Fort Zumwalt South with 16 points, while Bryn Pawlik finished with 15 and Alyssa Sarver added 11. Anna Burcham led St. Dominic with 8 points.
Fort Zumwalt South (6-5) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, January 7. St. Dominic (2-7) will host Tolton on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.