 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats St. Dominic
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats St. Dominic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Zumwalt South beat St. Dominic 49-32 Wednesday at St. Dominic.

Mariah Dallas led Fort Zumwalt South with 16 points, while Bryn Pawlik finished with 15 and Alyssa Sarver added 11. Anna Burcham led St. Dominic with 8 points.

Fort Zumwalt South (6-5) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, January 7. St. Dominic (2-7) will host Tolton on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News