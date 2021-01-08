 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South breezes by Fort Zumwalt North
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South breezes by Fort Zumwalt North

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Fort Zumwalt South breezed by visiting Fort Zumwalt North 51-30 Friday.

Jenna Smith led Fort Zumwalt South with 14 points and Mariah Dallas added 11.

Fort Zumwalt South (7-4) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-8) travels to Jefferson City on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports