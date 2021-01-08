Recap: Fort Zumwalt South breezes by Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt South breezed by visiting Fort Zumwalt North 51-30 Friday.
-
Jenna Smith led Fort Zumwalt South with 14 points and Mariah Dallas added 11.
Fort Zumwalt South (7-4) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-8) travels to Jefferson City on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
