 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South breezes by Fort Zumwalt North

  • 0

Fort Zumwalt South breezed by visiting Fort Zumwalt North 53-33 Saturday.

Mariah Dallas was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt South with 17 points and Bryn Pawlik added 11.

Fort Zumwalt South (18-7) plays at Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News