Recap: Fort Zumwalt South breezes by Washington

Fort Zumwalt South breezed by visiting Washington 48-29 Tuesday.
Mariah Dallas led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 19 points.
Fort Zumwalt South (4-4) travels to Lutheran St. Charles on Monday at 8 a.m. Washington (4-5) hosts Herculaneum on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.
