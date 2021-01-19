Recap: Fort Zumwalt South defeats Francis Howell North

Fort Zumwalt South defeated visiting Francis Howell North 53-47 Tuesday.
Isabelle Delarue led Francis Howell North with 17 points, while Becka Brissette finished with 10 and Jay'la Teasley added 10.
Fort Zumwalt South (9-4) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Francis Howell North (9-5) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
