Recap: Fort Zumwalt South defeats Hickman
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South defeats Hickman

Fort Zumwalt South defeated Hickman 46-42 Saturday at Troy Buchanan.

Free throw shooting was key to the Bulldogs win. Fort Zumwalt South connected on 18 of 27 attempts, while the Kewpies made just 11 of 15. Maddie Murphy led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 20 points and Jenna Smith added 15. Ella Rogers led the way for Hickman with 10 points.

Fort Zumwalt South (1-2) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hickman (0-3) travels to Tolton on Monday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m.

