 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South defeats Warrenton
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South defeats Warrenton

  • 0

Fort Zumwalt South defeated visiting Warrenton 34-29 Tuesday.

Camie Humphrey led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 8 points and Maddie Murphy added 8.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports