Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Francis Howell North
Fort Zumwalt South handily defeated Francis Howell North 62-40 Tuesday at Francis Howell North.

Hannah Ermeling was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with 16 points and Alicia Hunn added 12.

Fort Zumwalt South (9-5) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Francis Howell North (5-8) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

News