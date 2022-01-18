Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Francis Howell North

Fort Zumwalt South handily defeated Francis Howell North 62-40 Tuesday at Francis Howell North.
Hannah Ermeling was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with 16 points and Alicia Hunn added 12.
Fort Zumwalt South (9-5) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Francis Howell North (5-8) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
