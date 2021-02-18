Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Washington

Fort Zumwalt South handily defeated visiting Washington 68-43 Thursday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Blue Jays loss to the Bulldogs. The Blue Jays made only 3-9 (33 percent), while the Bulldogs connected on 12 of 24. Mariah Dallas led Fort Zumwalt South with 21 points, while Maddie Murphy finished with 21 and Camie Humphrey added 11. Allie Huddleston led the way for Washington with 10 points.
Fort Zumwalt South (14-6) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Washington (7-15) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Monday at 7 p.m.