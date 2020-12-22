 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Washington
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Washington

Fort Zumwalt South handily defeated Washington 49-25 Tuesday at Washington.

Grace Landwehr led Washington with 13 points.

Fort Zumwalt South (4-3) goes on the road to play Sikeston on Monday at 4 p.m. Washington (3-6) visits Lutheran South on Saturday, January 2 at noon.

