Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Washington

Fort Zumwalt South handily defeated Washington 49-25 Tuesday at Washington.
-
Bryant's pink shoes help Summit break skid with win over Oakville
-
Visitation Christmas Tournament roundup: Westminster avoids upset; Parkway North rolls
-
Whitfield wins Visitation tournament opener a few hours after claiming Fort Zumwalt North title
-
Hancock surges past DuBourg in second half for 3-0 start
-
John Burroughs comes out fast in belated opener before falling to Marquette
Grace Landwehr led Washington with 13 points.
Fort Zumwalt South (4-3) goes on the road to play Sikeston on Monday at 4 p.m. Washington (3-6) visits Lutheran South on Saturday, January 2 at noon.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.