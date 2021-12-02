Recap: Fort Zumwalt South rolls past St. Dominic

Fort Zumwalt South rolled past St. Dominic 61-34 Thursday at Troy Buchanan.
-
St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North
-
Zensen pours in career high of 36 points as Parkway West tops Parkway South
-
Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central
-
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs MICDS
-
Box: St. Joseph's 44, Fort Zumwalt West 40
Mariah Dallas led Fort Zumwalt South with 19 points. Mia Tabacchi was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 9 points and Anna Burcham added 8.
Fort Zumwalt South (1-2) travels to Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (0-2) visits Cor Jesu on Thursday, December 9 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.