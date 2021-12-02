 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South rolls past St. Dominic
Fort Zumwalt South rolled past St. Dominic 61-34 Thursday at Troy Buchanan.

Mariah Dallas led Fort Zumwalt South with 19 points. Mia Tabacchi was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 9 points and Anna Burcham added 8.

Fort Zumwalt South (1-2) travels to Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (0-2) visits Cor Jesu on Thursday, December 9 at 6 p.m.

