Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Fort Zumwalt East
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Fort Zumwalt East

Fort Zumwalt South toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt East 61-48 Tuesday.

Mariah Dallas led Fort Zumwalt South with 15 points, while Calena Ingram finished with 12 and Bryn Pawlik added 12. Lexi Hagl was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt East was Ashley Rusthoven (8)

Fort Zumwalt South (8-5) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Tuesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (7-4) will host Francis Howell on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

