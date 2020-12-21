Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Timberland

Fort Zumwalt South toppled Timberland 55-41 Monday at Timberland.
Jenna Smith led Fort Zumwalt South with 20 points and Mariah Dallas added 11.
Fort Zumwalt South (4-3) travels to Washington on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Timberland (2-5) visits Fox on Monday, December 28 at 8 a.m.
