Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Timberland
Fort Zumwalt South toppled visiting Timberland 52-38 Monday.

Leah Wilmsmeyer was the leading scorer for Timberland with 14 points and Alysse Lamb added 13. The leading rebounder for Timberland was Leah Wilmsmeyer (9)

Fort Zumwalt South (3-4) plays at home against Washington on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Timberland (3-5) will host Holt on Monday, December 27 at 9:30 a.m.

