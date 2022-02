Recap: Fort Zumwalt South tops St. Joseph's

Mariah Dallas had a game-high 26 points to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 63-51 win over visiting St. Joseph's Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt South was Bryn Pawlik with 14 points. Kiley Duchardt led St. Joseph's with 19 points, while Kayla Jansen finished with 18 and Zoe Stewart added 14. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kayla Jansen (14)