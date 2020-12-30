Recap: Fort Zumwalt South tops Timberland

Fort Zumwalt South topped visiting Timberland 63-51 Wednesday.
The Bulldogs used strong free throw shooting to lift them to victory hitting 86 percent (25 of 29) for the game. The Wolves made eight of 14 from the charity stripe. Maddie Murphy led Fort Zumwalt South with 24 points, while Camie Humphrey finished with 11 and Jenna Smith added 11. Leah Wilmsmeyer led the way for Timberland with 21 points.
Fort Zumwalt South (6-4) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, January 8 at 5:30 p.m. Timberland (3-7) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.