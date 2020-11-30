Recap: Fort Zumwalt West breezes by Pattonville

Fort Zumwalt West breezed by Pattonville 56-35 Monday at Marquette.
The Jaguars hit 13 of 21 free throw attempts, while the Pirates made five of nine. Cheing-Hai Christen led Fort Zumwalt West with 11 points, while Ari Jones finished with 11 and Madison Weydert added 11. Cami Stacker led Pattonville with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Charlie Heiligenstein (11)
Fort Zumwalt West (1-0) goes on the road to play Lafayette on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pattonville (0-2) hosts Francis Howell on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
