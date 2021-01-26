 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West breezes by Troy Buchanan
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West breezes by Troy Buchanan

Fort Zumwalt West breezed by Troy Buchanan 47-27 Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.

Makenna DeClue was the leading scorer for Troy Buchanan with 11 points.

Fort Zumwalt West (8-5) plays at Parkway South on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (9-6) hosts Incarnate Word on Thursday at 7 p.m.

