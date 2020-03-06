Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats Francis Howell Central
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats Francis Howell Central

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

Fort Zumwalt West defeated Francis Howell Central 37-31 Friday at Fort Zumwalt South.

Brooklyn Palmer was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West with 11 points. Makayla Best was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 14 points.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports