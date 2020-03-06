Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats Francis Howell Central

Fort Zumwalt West defeated Francis Howell Central 37-31 Friday at Fort Zumwalt South.
Brooklyn Palmer was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West with 11 points. Makayla Best was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 14 points.
