Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats MICDS

Fort Zumwalt West defeated MICDS 49-43 Saturday at MICDS.
Jessica Brooks was the leading scorer for MICDS with 21 points.
Fort Zumwalt West (3-4) travels to Ladue on Monday at 6 p.m. MICDS (4-3) visits Collinsville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt West defeated MICDS 49-43 Saturday at MICDS.
Jessica Brooks was the leading scorer for MICDS with 21 points.
Fort Zumwalt West (3-4) travels to Ladue on Monday at 6 p.m. MICDS (4-3) visits Collinsville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.