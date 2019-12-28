Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats MICDS
Fort Zumwalt West defeated MICDS 49-43 Saturday at MICDS.

Jessica Brooks was the leading scorer for MICDS with 21 points.

Fort Zumwalt West (3-4) travels to Ladue on Monday at 6 p.m. MICDS (4-3) visits Collinsville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Sports