Recap: Fort Zumwalt West edges Francis Howell Central

Fort Zumwalt West shot 54 percent (13 of 24) from the field, while Francis Howell Central shot 29 percent (8 of 28). Madison Washington was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West with 15 points. Audrey Blaine led Francis Howell Central with 17 points. The leading rebounders for Francis Howell Central were Audrey Blaine (8) and Riley Henderson (8).