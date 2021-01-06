Recap: Fort Zumwalt West triumphs over Lutheran South

Fort Zumwalt West cruised to a 61-29 win over Lutheran South Wednesday at Lutheran South.
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
-
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
-
Robinson comes up big down the stretch again to help Holt knock off Troy
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
Emma Pawlitz led Lutheran South with 8 points.
Fort Zumwalt West (5-3) travels to St. Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (5-4) will host Orchard Farm on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.