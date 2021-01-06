 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West triumphs over Lutheran South
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt West triumphs over Lutheran South

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Fort Zumwalt West cruised to a 61-29 win over Lutheran South Wednesday at Lutheran South.

Emma Pawlitz led Lutheran South with 8 points.

Fort Zumwalt West (5-3) travels to St. Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (5-4) will host Orchard Farm on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports