Aubrey Andrews had a game-high 30 points to lead Fox to a 57-36 win over Liberty (Wentzville) Monday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Also finishing in double figures for Fox were Izzy Frissell (12) and Angelina Friedman (11). Bella Pierce led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 16 points and Kennedi Brower added 10.

Fox (1-0) goes on the road to play Summit on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (0-1) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Wednesday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m.