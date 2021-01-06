Recap: Fox defeats Windsor (Imperial)

Fox defeated visiting Windsor (Imperial) 47-41 Wednesday.
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
-
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
-
Robinson comes up big down the stretch again to help Holt knock off Troy
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
Aubrey Andrews led the way for Fox with 18 points and Minea Dervisevic added 13.
Fox (4-5) travels to Herculaneum on Thursday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (4-7) hosts Hillsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.