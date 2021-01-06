 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fox defeats Windsor (Imperial)
0 comments

Recap: Fox defeats Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Fox defeated visiting Windsor (Imperial) 47-41 Wednesday.

Aubrey Andrews led the way for Fox with 18 points and Minea Dervisevic added 13.

Fox (4-5) travels to Herculaneum on Thursday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (4-7) hosts Hillsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports