Recap: Fox downs Hillsboro
Fox downed Hillsboro 55-47 Saturday at Hillsboro.

Dyllan Day led Hillsboro with 14 points.

Fox (6-11) goes on the road to play Festus on Monday at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (4-15) travels to Festus on Thursday at 7 p.m.

