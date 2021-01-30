Recap: Fox downs Hillsboro

Fox downed Hillsboro 55-47 Saturday at Hillsboro.
Dyllan Day led Hillsboro with 14 points.
Fox (6-11) goes on the road to play Festus on Monday at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (4-15) travels to Festus on Thursday at 7 p.m.
