Recap: Fox edges Windsor (Imperial)

Fox edged Windsor (Imperial) 41-39 Wednesday at Windsor (Imperial).
Amelia Chapman led the way for Fox with 16 points.
Fox (5-5) travels to Lindbergh on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (4-5) travels to Seckman on Monday at 7 p.m.
