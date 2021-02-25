 Skip to main content
Recap: Fox gets by Clayton
Fox got by visiting Clayton 46-43 Thursday.

Aubrey Andrews led the way for Fox with 19 points and Minea Dervisevic added 19.

Fox (9-14) goes on the road to play Cor Jesu on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Clayton (11-12) hosts University City on Saturday at 10 a.m.

