Recap: Fox gets by Clayton

Fox got by visiting Clayton 46-43 Thursday.
Aubrey Andrews led the way for Fox with 19 points and Minea Dervisevic added 19.
Fox (9-14) goes on the road to play Cor Jesu on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Clayton (11-12) hosts University City on Saturday at 10 a.m.
