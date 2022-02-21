 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Fox tops Affton

Fox topped visiting Affton 47-37 Monday.

Aubrey Andrews led Fox with 15 points and Jasmine Huey added 13.

Fox (9-14) plays at Clayton on Thursday at 6 p.m. Affton (10-15) will host STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

