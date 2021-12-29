Recap: Francis Howell Central breezes by Timberland

Francis Howell Central breezed by visiting Timberland 61-40 Wednesday.
The Spartans were effective from the free throw line making 15 of 23. The leading scorers for Francis Howell Central were Trinniti Matthews (19), Rylee Denbow (15), Briana Mason (12) and Maria Trupiano (10). Leah Wilmsmeyer led the way for Timberland with 17 points and Lexi Wilmsmeyer added 14. The leading rebounder for Timberland was Lexi Wilmsmeyer (8)
Francis Howell Central (7-2) plays at home against Miller Career on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m. Timberland (4-7) hosts Francis Howell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
