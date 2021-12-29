 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell Central breezes by Timberland
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell Central breezes by Timberland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Francis Howell Central breezed by visiting Timberland 61-40 Wednesday.

The Spartans were effective from the free throw line making 15 of 23. The leading scorers for Francis Howell Central were Trinniti Matthews (19), Rylee Denbow (15), Briana Mason (12) and Maria Trupiano (10). Leah Wilmsmeyer led the way for Timberland with 17 points and Lexi Wilmsmeyer added 14. The leading rebounder for Timberland was Lexi Wilmsmeyer (8)

Francis Howell Central (7-2) plays at home against Miller Career on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m. Timberland (4-7) hosts Francis Howell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News