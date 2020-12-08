 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central defeats Fort Zumwalt South
Francis Howell Central defeated Fort Zumwalt South 46-41 Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt South.

Gracie Stugart led Francis Howell Central with 12 points, while Sophie Delaney finished with 10 and Rylee Denbow added 10. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Sofia Tweedie (9).

Francis Howell Central (3-1) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (1-3) goes on the road to play Timberland on Monday, December 21 at 6:30 p.m.

