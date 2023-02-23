Recap: Francis Howell Central defeats Francis Howell North StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 23, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Francis Howell Central defeated Francis Howell North 45-41 Thursday at Francis Howell North.Alicia Hunn led the way for Francis Howell North with 9 points. 0 Comments Tags 02-23-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular O'Fallon takes control in second half to knock off Alton in sectional thriller O'FALLON, Ill. — Jailah Pelly felt disrespected. Rennegarbe helps spark Okawville to sectional semifinal victory over Jacksonville Routt JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Okawville senior Megan Rennegarbe is ending her prep hoops with a bang. McCline pours in 42 points, but East St. Louis falls to Mount Vernon in sectional semifinal CENTRALIA — Shakara McCline left it all out on the basketball court and then some Tuesday night. Carlyle catches Father McGivney in fourth quarter in 1A regional final Carlyle avenged earlier loss to Father McGivney to stay alive in postseason. Schroeder triggers third-quarter eruption to send Breese Central past Freeburg for 2A regional title SPARTA — Kaydence Schroeder wants to set the record straight.