Recap: Francis Howell Central downs Lutheran St. Charles
Francis Howell Central downed Lutheran St. Charles 48-41 Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Gracie Stugart led the way for Francis Howell Central with 17 points. Megan Aulbert led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 17 points.

Francis Howell Central (1-0) visits Lutheran North on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) goes on the road to play Visitation on Thursday at 7 p.m.

