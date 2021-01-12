Recap: Francis Howell Central slips past Troy Buchanan

Francis Howell Central fell behind Troy Buchanan 46-36 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 55-54 win Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.
-
Makenna DeClue led the way for Troy Buchanan with 12 points and Maggie Illig added 12.
Francis Howell Central (7-2) will host Webster Groves on Tuesday, January 19 at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (8-5) will host Hickman on Tuesday, January 19 at 7 p.m.
