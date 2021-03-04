 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central topples Francis Howell North
Francis Howell Central toppled visiting Francis Howell North 58-45 Thursday.

Gracie Stugart was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 22 points and Trinniti Matthews added 12. Isabelle Delarue led the way for Francis Howell North with 16 points and Hannah Ermeling added 11.

