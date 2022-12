Audrey Blaine led Francis Howell Central with 8 points, while Josie Crangle finished with 8 and Briana Mason added 8. Mariah Dallas was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt South with 11 points and Bryn Pawlik added 11.

Francis Howell Central (5-1) goes on the road to play Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (5-3) goes on the road to play Holt on Wednesday at 8 a.m.