Recap: Francis Howell Central triumphs over Pacific
Francis Howell Central triumphed over visiting Pacific 57-20 Tuesday.

Gracie Stugart led Francis Howell Central with 14 points, while Rylee Denbow finished with 11 and Sofia Tweedie added 10. Shelby Kelemen led Pacific with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Pacific was Shelby Kelemen (10)

Pacific (4-11) goes on the road to play Waynesville on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

