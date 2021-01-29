Recap: Francis Howell Central triumphs over Washington

Gracie Stugart notched 22 points and 10 assists to propel Francis Howell Central over Washington 68-25 Friday at Washington.
The Spartans were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell Central were Trinniti Matthews (14) and Sofia Tweedie (14). The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Gracie Stugart (8).
Francis Howell Central (12-3) plays at home against Rock Bridge on Saturday at 7 p.m. Washington (5-12) travels to Union on Monday at 8:30 p.m.