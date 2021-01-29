 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell Central triumphs over Washington
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell Central triumphs over Washington

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Gracie Stugart notched 22 points and 10 assists to propel Francis Howell Central over Washington 68-25 Friday at Washington.

The Spartans were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell Central were Trinniti Matthews (14) and Sofia Tweedie (14). The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Gracie Stugart (8).

Francis Howell Central (12-3) plays at home against Rock Bridge on Saturday at 7 p.m. Washington (5-12) travels to Union on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports