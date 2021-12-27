Recap: Francis Howell downs Lindbergh

Libby Brewster had a game-high 28 points to lead Francis Howell to a 45-38 win over Lindbergh Monday at Summit.

The Vikings hit 13 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Flyers made two of four. Rory Conboy led Lindbergh with 14 points.

Francis Howell (4-4) goes on the road to play Farmington on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Lindbergh (4-4) plays at Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.