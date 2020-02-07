Recap: Francis Howell downs Mehlville

Francis Howell downed Mehlville 38-30 Friday at Mehlville.
Makayla Moore led the way for Mehlville with 14 points.
Francis Howell (6-14) travels to Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Mehlville (4-13) plays at Summit on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
