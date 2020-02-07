Recap: Francis Howell downs Mehlville
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell downs Mehlville

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

Francis Howell downed Mehlville 38-30 Friday at Mehlville.

Makayla Moore led the way for Mehlville with 14 points.

Francis Howell (6-14) travels to Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Mehlville (4-13) plays at Summit on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports