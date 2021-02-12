 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell North beats Fort Zumwalt East
Isabelle Delarue had 24 points and 15 rebounds to lead Francis Howell North over Fort Zumwalt East 61-45 Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell North was Hannah Ermeling with 17 points.

Francis Howell North (15-5) goes on the road to play Timberland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (11-7) plays at home against St. Charles West on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

