Recap: Francis Howell North defeats St. Charles
Recap: Francis Howell North defeats St. Charles

Francis Howell North defeated St. Charles 39-34 Tuesday at St. Charles.

Hannah Ermeling led Francis Howell North with 12 points. Lorelei Oetting led the way for St. Charles with 15 points.

Francis Howell North (3-6) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. St. Charles (2-10) will host Ursuline on Tuesday, January 11 at 5 p.m.

