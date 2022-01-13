 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell North downs St. Louis Chr. Home School
Recap: Francis Howell North downs St. Louis Chr. Home School

Alicia Hunn had a game-high 28 points to lead Francis Howell North to a 63-55 win over St. Louis Chr. Home School Thursday at Warrenton.

Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell North was Hannah Ermeling with 25 points.

Francis Howell North (5-7) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 6 p.m. St. Louis Chr. Home School (0-1) travels to O'Fallon Christian on Monday, February 7 at 7 p.m.

