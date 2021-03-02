Recap: Francis Howell North edges Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell North outlasted visiting Fort Zumwalt West 47-45 in zero overtimes on Tuesday.
Isabelle Delarue led Francis Howell North with 23 points and Hannah Ermeling added 15.
Francis Howell North (18-7) travels to Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 7 p.m.
