Recap: Francis Howell North edges Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Francis Howell North edges Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell North outlasted visiting Fort Zumwalt West 47-45 in zero overtimes on Tuesday.

Isabelle Delarue led Francis Howell North with 23 points and Hannah Ermeling added 15.

Francis Howell North (18-7) travels to Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 7 p.m.

