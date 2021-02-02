 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell North topples Duchesne
Francis Howell North toppled Duchesne 47-33 Tuesday at Duchesne.

Isabelle Delarue was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with 23 points and Hannah Ermeling added 13.

Francis Howell North (13-5) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday, February 9 at 7 a.m. Duchesne (7-9) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

